Eid-Ul-Adha: Meat scarcity hits Sunyani market

Sunyani, June 17, GNA – There was a shortage of meat at various markets in Sunyani, the Bono Regional Capital on Monday, as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha festival.



Meat consumers told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were highly disappointed that they could not get meat to buy, after visiting some markets in Sunyani.



During a market survey, the GNA noticed that though the major meat shop at the Sunyani Daily Market was open, there was no meat at the shop around 1400 hours.



Some few meat sellers, mostly Muslims, sighted at the shop told the GNA most of the meat dealers did not show up or slaughtered and dressed their animals for sale.



Issifu Mumuni, a meat seller at the shop, said many of his colleagues slaughtered their animals in the house to share among their loved ones.



Describing the shortage, as normal, Mumuni asked consumers to bear with them for now, as they prepared to be at work on Tuesday.



Though major cold stores in the capital were opened, some of the meat consumers said they preferred fresh meat to frozen ones.



Meanwhile, livestock keepers in the capital have expressed concern about poor sales, and attributed it to the high price of the animals.



Comparatively, Ahmed Yakubu, a cattle dealer told the GNA his daily sales remained poor because most of the Muslims could not afford to buy cattle in the celebration.



He said the price of cattle in the capital ranged between GHC10,000 and GHC25,000, depending on the sizes.



However, Mr Yakubu added the demand for sheep was very high in the Muslim communities in the Sunyani Municipality.

