Driver’s mate jailed 16 years for robbery

Accra, June 11, GNA – A 21-year-old driver’s mate who robbed two people of their mobile phones valued GHC4,200 after pulling a pair of scissors at them has been jailed 16 years imprisonment by a Circuit Court in Accra.

Jeffery Johnson is said to have stabbed one of the complainants, Ebenezer Danquah, in the right hand with the pair of scissors.

Johnson, charged with robbery and causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

However, the court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuaa Appiah at the end of the trial found Johnson guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court that the first complainant Ebenezer Danquah was a Chef, and the second complainant, a Kitchen attendant,

Chief Inspector Alorwu said the two complainants worked at Papaye Food Company while the accused person now a convict, a driver’s mate and a resident of Teshie in Accra.

The prosecution told the court that on February 17, 2024, between the hours of 1:00am and 1:30 am, Johnson together with his accomplice now at large, rode their motorbike to the complainants’ house.

On entering the house, the prosecution said Johnson met the two complainants who had closed from work.

It said Johnson and his accomplice attacked the complainant, with Johnson stabbing Ebenezer Danquah, the first complainant, in his right hand.

The prosecutor said Johnson and his accomplice succeeded in robbing them of an iPhone X, a Huawei and Itel phones all valued at GHC4,200 and bolted.

The prosecution said the complainant, however, raised the alarm and residents came to their aid and apprehended Johnson.

According to the prosecution, Johnson’s accomplice, however, escaped.

The prosecution said the complainant managed to identify Johnson as one of the two persons who robbed them and he was handed over to the Police Patrol Team who arrived at the scene.

The court heard that when Johnson was searched, an Itel mobile phone and a pair of scissors used in committing the act were found on him.

