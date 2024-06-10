Dr Bawumia starts tour of Ashanti region with a health walk with party supporters 

By Samuel ofori Boateng, GNA

Kumasi, June 10, GNA – The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has begun a three-day tour of the Ashanti region with a health walk with party supporters in Kumasi on Monday morning.

Dr Bawumia, who is the flag-bearer of the ruling NPP, is beginning a campaign tour in the region and is expected to engage some identifiable groups and organizations to expatiate his vision as the presidential candidate for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Among the groups he will engage during the three-day visit are members of the Ashanti regional house of chiefs, the clergy, Muslim leaders, professional groups, market women, artisans at the Suame magazine, civil society organizations and the business community.

Dr Bawumia will also tour some ongoing road projects in the region to acquaint himself with progress of work, address party supporters and interact with persons with disabilities.

He will again engage in house-to-house campaign and connect with the youth in the region.

GNA

