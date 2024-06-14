Dr Bawumia presents tablets to Opoku Ware students

Accra, June 14, GNA- Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented tablets to students of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in Kumasi.

The presentation is part of government initiative dubbed “One Student, One Tablet” to digitise the learning processes in schools across the country.

This is in a statement from the office of the Ministry of Education, issued to the Ghana News Agency.

Dr Bawumia assured the students that the Government would do everything possible to equip Ghanaian students with the critical skills needed to be globally competitive.

He explained that the tablets, which were being distributed in batches to schools, had been preloaded with all the textbooks as well as past examination questions to enhance their studies.

Touching on the digital age, Dr Bawumia said: “The world is getting prepared for a digital world, and we are also getting prepared as a nation to be part of it and participate fully.”

He commended the leadership, staff, and students of Opoku Ware School for the strides made in both academic and non-academic spheres.

The Vice President also commissioned a new smart classroom block named after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The facility is equipped with an “Avocado Board”, which enhances teaching and learning electronically.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, said the initiative had made the School the first digital learning facility in the country.

He was upbeat that the various interventions and initiatives introduced into the nation’s education space would serve as a catalyst to speed up the transformation of the economy.

Dr Adutwum promised to continue supporting Dr Bawumia to promote his development agenda for the country.

Reverend Fr Stephen Owusu, the Headmaster of OWASS, praised the Government for its support and pledged that the School would make good use of the facilities to enhance learning outcomes.

Opoku Ware School, until the inauguration of the Akufo-Addo Smart Block, had three smart boards.

The School is expected to benefit from ten smart boards under the Government project.

