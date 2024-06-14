Botho University launches Ghana Campus

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, June 14, GNA – Botho University, a leading multi-disciplinary tertiary institution, opened a campus in Ghana, looking to provide a world-class education that would support sustainable economic growth both locally and internationally.

Located along the Jungle Avenue Road, East Legon, Accra, the Ghana campus is the first to be opened in West Africa.

Since its founding in Botswana in 1997, Botho University has expanded to include campuses in Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini, as well as a blended and distance learning campus.

This has allowed the university to provide high-quality higher education to a wider range of students.

Botho University Ghana, accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), intends to begin offering bachelor’s degree programmes and has ambitions to expand to include certificate, master’s, and doctoral programmes.

The University also has a Corporate Training Department which offers a diverse range of programmes for in-service professionals and organisations.

Dr Sheela Raja Ram, Vice-Chancellor and Managing Director of the University, said Ghana, in addition to its pivotal role in African history and culture, has a sizable youth population with high expectations for top-notch education. She said that this inspired Botho University to extend its services to the country and offer higher education on par with that of modern Pan-African universities.

Dr Ram said the University would offer exceptional and personalised learning experience, with emphasis on a dynamic curriculum and extracurricular activities, a student-centric approach, international exposure, entrepreneurship, career development, and a strong alumni connection.

Professor Abhishek Ranjan, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor, West Africa and Blended and Distance Learning (BDL), said the University looked forward to empowering the next generation of leaders in Ghana and across the continent through academic excellence and innovative teaching methods.

“Ghana represents an exciting chapter in our legacy as we bring our ethos of vibrance, innovation, and impact to West Africa.

“At Botho University, our commitment to quality has made us a BOS ISO 9001:2015 certified institution, aligning us with international standards of quality assurance. This certification is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing education that meets global standards,” Prof Ranjan said.

Dr Tina Abrefa-Gyan, Deputy Director-General, Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), in a message on behalf of the Minister of Education, said the opening of the Ghana campus was a testament to Botho University’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and fostering academic excellence.

She commended the University for its dedication to long-term stakeholder satisfaction, continuous quality improvement and environmental sustainability.

Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, Chief of Mempeasem in Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipality, said the area was noted for hosting some of the best educational institutions from basic school to tertiary, and hoped that Botho University would also embrace the principles of quality and excellence in all their activities.

He urged the University to continue to design programmes that would not only provide certificates, but more importantly, produce industry-ready graduates to excel in the future of work and contribute to Ghana’s development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

