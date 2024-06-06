CSOs urged to contribute to a more transparent, credible polls on December 7

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 6, GNA – Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have been urged to contribute towards a more transparent, credible and a peaceful Election 2024.

Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the Chief Executive Officer of the MIHOSO Foundation International, a Sunyani-based NGO, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He said the role of the CSOs in ensuring a successful General Elections on December 7, remained essential, hence the need for them to be up and doing, monitor and support the Electoral Commission (EC) to sail through the electoral processes, ahead the elections.

Dr Benarkuu, also the President of the College for Community and Organisational Development (CCOD), a private technical university specialized in organisational development, said the EC required the support of the CSOs in all the electoral processes, such as the limited registration exercise, voter transfers, exhibition, among others.

He expressed worry that some CSOs and other election stakeholders were only interested in voting, which was only a part of the electoral process, saying credibility of the Election 2024 depended on the processes involved in the elections. “

In fact, Ghana is truly blessed. What elections have done in some countries elsewhere is so pathetic and we must all support the EC to conduct a free, fair and credible elections and outcome will satisfy all the key election stakeholders Benarkuu stated.

In another interview, Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based Global Media Foundation, a human right, and media advocacy NGO, called on political parties to stop the “unnecessary interference” and allowed the EC to work.

He said the integrity of the EC could not be compromised and urged them to maintain their trust and hope in the commission in conducting a credible election 2024.

Mr Ahenu emphasised that the EC had proven records, and expressed the belief that the commission would not do anything unprofessional to taint or dent its hard-won reputation.

“What the political parties must concentrate on is to tell us what they can do to better the worsening economy.

In fact, the economic sufferings are too much for the ordinary Ghanaian to bear and we expect the political parties to outline their policies, plans and programmes for the nation,” he stated.

Mr Ahenu also advised the electorate to remain discerning enough and have time to interrogate the manifestoes and campaign messages of the political parties in the electioneering campaign.

That would make them well informed and position them well to make informed decisions and vote for and elect political parties and Members of Parliament who could turn the nation’s economic fortunes around when they go to vote on December 7.

Other than that, Mr Ahenu said the country would be denied patriotic, selfless, and good leaders who could facilitate and bring the development of the nation to the next level.

“When that happens, then it is all Ghanaians who are going to suffer the brunt of corrupt an administration,” he stated.

