Court grants video evidence permit to Nyinaku’s witness  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 27, GNA – The Economic and Financial Court Two has granted an application for the 15th defence witness in the ongoing trial of the Beige Bank’s former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to give his evidence via video.

This is because Mr Thaddeus Sory, counsel for Michael Nyinaku, the former CEO of the liquidated bank, said Dr Edem BarWilliams, the next witness, was out of the Court’s jurisdiction.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal Judge with additional responsibility at the High Court, said the application was granted subject to the acceptance of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

The application grant would cover any of the 61 witnesses the defence counsel would call.

The defence is also awaiting prosecution to file disclosures (witness statements) from two additional witnesses: Augustine Boakye Yiadom and Benjamin Akorglu.

Nyinaku is accused of siphoning customers’ funds without their consent, stealing, and fraudulent breaches of trust.

He has denied all the charges and is on bail pending trial.

GNA

