Complementary Education Agency directors urged to adhere to financial governance 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 29, GNA – Mrs Catherine Appiah-Pinkra, the Acting Executive Director for the Complementary Education Agency (CEA), has urged regional and district directors of the Agency to adhere to financial governance and auditing protocols to ensure efficient financial management.

She said it was imperative that the directors enhanced their skills in the existing laws and regulations that governed public financial management in the public sector since they were “spenders” of every institution.

“We need to upgrade our skills and enhance our knowledge within the space where we operate within the framework of the law.

“The laws are the framework that guides our operations, so there is a need for them to adhere to the Public Financial Management Act and the way auditing works in the sector,” she said.

Mrs Appiah-Pinkra said this during a five-day capacity-building programme for staff of the Agency in Accra.

The training programme was organised by the CEA with support from the Commission on Technical and Vocational Education (CTVET).

Over 70 directors drawn from the regional and national headquarters of the Agency were trained on public financial management and governance.

Mr Samuel Thompson, the Head of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, CTVET, said capacity building in public financial management was crucial to enhancing adherence to the Public Financial Management Act.

He said the TVET space had experienced some transition following the enactment of Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), so it was essential that all other agencies under the TVET were trained to reflect the transition.

