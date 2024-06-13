Coding Caravan: 200 pupils, teachers trained at Dansoman Cluster of Schools 

By Ernest Nutsugah/Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, June 13, GNA – The Coding Caravan, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) programme, organised by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), made a stop on Wednesday at the Dansoman ‘A’ Cluster of Schools in Accra.

About 200 female students and 50 teachers were trained in scratch coding, 3D design and printing, and Internet of Things (IoT) as part of the programme.

The session was to build the capacity of pupils to solve basic problems with technology.

They were selected from 14 basic schools in the Ablekuma West Municipality.

Speaking at the opening, Dr. Ken Ashigbe, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunucations, said part of the programme objective was to get the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to make Information Communication Technology (ICT) examinations “practical”.

“We want to use the training as a proof of concept that we can make ICT examination for our children practical…Hopefully out of this [training], we would be able to get some of the children to use these digital tools to solve problems around them,” he said.

Urging the trainees to apply the knowledge acquired, Dr. Ashigbe said the programme would be extended to beneficiaries in the northern belt of the country.

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, encouraged the girls to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the project implementers.

She emphasised the benefit of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and urged the trainees to pursue careers in the area.

“You need to have a curious mind…we are giving you skills you can use for the rest of your life, and the more you apply what you learn, the better you become.

“You have no excuse but to excel than your colleagues who do not have this privilege,” she stated.

The Minister thanked the Telecommunications Chamber and IIPGH for the initiative, which she said would demystify teaching and learning of ICT.

She said the scope of the Girls in ICT Programme under her Ministry was being expanded as the government provided the tools to help trainees excel.

Calling for private sector support, Mrs Ekuful said the Coding Caravan would benefit participants immensely and should be sustained.

Mrs Ekuful also interacted with the tutors at the School, assuring that the government would continue to provide the needed support for ICT education.

Mr Kafui Amanfo, Director of Operations, IIPGH, stressed the importance of digital literacy for young people.

He described the Coding Caravan as “an inclusive activity” which would be extended to hearing impaired pupils at Mampong in the Eastern Region.

“Leaving the underserved communities behind will not make the digital communication agenda conclusive. We need to bring everybody on board this development programme,” he stated.

Also present were Mr George Cyril Ray, Municipal Chief Executive, Ablekuma West, and Mr Christain Aforlah, Municipal Director of Education, who all advised the trainees to apply STEM knowledge to solve social problems.

GNA

