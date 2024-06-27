Black Americans from Miami support Fijai SHS, first cycle schools

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fijai(WR), June 27, GNA – The National Science and Mathematics Quiz Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Miami in the United States of America is making efforts to help promote excellence in science and mathematics at Fijai Senior High School near Sekondi in the Western Region.

The Organisation, through the benevolence of some Black Americans, have given the dollar equivalent of 48, 000 cedis to the Fijai school to spur greater laurels in the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ).

The donation was made in collaboration with Global Vacation Doc Travel Agency.

The amount was mainly to argument the construction of a state-of-the-art Science laboratory, been undertaken in the school to help the school to do better in the annual NSMQ competition.

Mr Samuel Opoku and his wife, Dr. Kristy Opoku led the group from the USA, to visit historic sites across the country.

The Miami team made up of educationists, investors, businessmen and philanthropists, also distributed book bags to the students of the NSMQ team of Fijai SHS and other first cycle schools.

The donors of the book bags included Ennis Health Care Solutions LLC,Arch Creek Senior Services and the Monfries and Brown Family.

The cash donors were made to Ennis Health Care Solutions LLC and Global Vacation Doc Travel Agency, Serena Bennett, Farrah, Shannon, Joan, Michaelle, Ismonde, Judith Crecelene, Carol and Lori.

The rest were Chandra, Danielle, Charlene, ⁠Kristy, Gwendolyn and Paulette.

The 56-member delegation spent a full day on Fijai campus, where they had a luncheon with the students and staff of the institution.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Samuel Opoku stated, “Through strategic support and donations, the Foundation empowers students and educational institutions, fostering a brighter future for the leaders of tomorrow.”

The event marks a pivotal moment for the Fijai NSMQ team and underscores the ongoing commitment of the NSMQ Foundation: Fijai Chapter to support educational excellence and foster academic growth.

He said, “Our involvement in the NSMQ contest is aimed at grooming students early and preparing them for future competitions,”

He continued “We remain committed to cultivating future scientists who will compete on the global stage.”

Mr Samuel Opoku, an old student of Fijai was hopeful that the laboratory would enhance the learning environment, provide students with the tools and resources they needed to excel in science and technology.

“Additionally, the Foundation has granted its first full four-year scholarship to a promising former student of Fijai Senior High, currently studying BS Mining Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa”, he added.

He stressed that the scholarship was a testament to the Foundation’s dedication to empowering the next generation of engineers and leaders in mining.

The team also visited Christian Faith Preparatory School, a first cycle institution at Effiakuma near Takoradi where they distributed assorted items, including cash and book bags.

Mrs. Serena Bennett, a member of the US group, expressed the hope the contributions would positively impact the lives of the science students.

She said, “we also have poor people around us and some of us were the first to come out of that cycle and to change the narratives…our support is therefore giving back to humanity”.

Mrs. Bennett, a computer scientist, added that giving the students a level playing field to effectively compete mooted the “Aunties in the USA” agenda to raise funds to support.

Mr. Kenneth Abomadze, Headmaster of the school, was grateful to the group for the donation and was hopeful that the act of charity would help advance the course of the students.

The team had earlier visited the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park which is dedicated to honouring the legacy of Ghana’s first president.

The Black American had a feel of the Elmina Castle, Independence Square; Black Star Square, the Freedom and Justice Arch and the Nationalism Park, Ekumfi Juice factory and farm, the Ancestral Slave River at Assin Manso and Kakum National Park, the Sakeva Transnational Cultural Festival by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, among others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

