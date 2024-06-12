Baffour Awuah urges governments to renew social contracts to advance sustainable development

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 12, GNA – Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions, has urged governments across the globe to renew their social contracts with their people to advance sustainable development that leaves no one behind.

Social contract is where people live together in society inaccordance with an agreement that establishes moral and political rules of behavior.

“Our renew social contracts must embrace diversity, ensure inclusivity and promote social cohesion,” Mr Baffour Awuah made the appeal in his address at the 112th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Ministry of Employment, labour Relations and Pensions, made a copy of the video recording of the Minister’s speech available to the Ghana News Agency.

The Conference, which officially commenced from Monday, 3rd June, to Friday, 14th June, is being held on two premises: the Palais de Nation and the ILO Headquarters.

The ILC is the highest decision-making body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and is held annually in June to advance the core mandate of the ILO.

The Conference brings together all tripartite delegations from the ILO’s 187 Member States and observers from other international actors to discuss topics related to the world of work.

Mr Baffour Awuah said social contracts between governments, workers and employers had always been an anchor of sustainable development, however, the unprecedented challenges caused by technological advancement, demographic shift, climate change and geopolitical tension had put in jeopardy the benefits governments derive from social contracts with their people.

He urged governments all over the world to create avenues that promote access to fair employment opportunities and adequate social protection systems.

He noted that Ghana had taken substantial stripes in promoting inclusion employment opportunities for all its citizens through interventions such as the National Employment Policy, Social Protection Policy, and the National Youth Policy.

The Minister said the Government of Ghana was transforming the lives of its people with focus on the youth, who were the future.

He reiterated that the Ghana’s Labour Act, which was being reviewed, would also provide additional protection for all actors in the world of work.

He said the ILO had been instrumental in the review of Ghana’s Labour Act by offering both technical and financial support throughout the process.

“On this august occasion, the Government of Ghana reiterates its profound gratitude to the ILO as this gesture reinforces our commitment to the promotion of tripartism, and social dialogue,” Mr Baffour Awuah stated.

“We are confident that the Bill, when passed into law, will deal comprehensively with the varying decent work deficits that characterise the employment sector.

“While issues of child labour, force labour, irregular labour migration and unfair labour practices will be address more comprehensively.”

Mr Baffour Awuah said provisions would also be introduced to cater for the digital economy.

This, he said was necessary considering that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was causing a shift in how they work, and the types of jobs organisations were engaging in; saying “we must recognize that AI will not dismiss labour but complement it to enhance productivity in a competitive ecosystem”.

He said the government of Ghana would leverage AI and institute appropriate regulatory framework to maximize its benefits and to improve decent work in the world of work.

Mr Baffour Awuah reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment towards a renewed social contract where effective partnerships and cooperations would be central.

“Collectively, we will overcome the challenges facing the labour market, promote inclusive growth and create a better future for all,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

