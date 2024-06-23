AT donates GHC10,000 to 37 Military Hospital Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic  

Accra, June 23, GNA – Telecommunication firm, AT, has donated an amount of GHC 10,000 to the Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic of the 37 Military Hospital, to help defray the medical cost of some Sickle Cell patients.

The gesture is in line with AT Touching Lives initiative which is to promote health and well-being of the community.

It also forms part of activities earmarked by the company to commemorate this year’s World Sickle Cell Day slated for September.

Mr Atul Narain Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of AT, presenting the donation to the Sickle Cell Clinic, said the donation to support the patients but also to enhance the capacity of the clinic to deliver on its

mandate.

“We are delighted to make this presentation to the Unit, and we believe it will provide crucial support to patients and enhance the clinic’s capacities as well,” he emphasised.

He added that the company “hope this brings more joy and happiness to the patients who are going to benefit from this, especially those who need it the most.”

Dr. Shirley Asamoah-Okyere, the Acting Head of the Pediatric Unit of the 37 Military Hospital, who received the donation on behalf of the clinic, expressed gratitude to AT, indicating that the support would play a key role in the provision of exceptional care to its patients and their families.

“Your support plays a crucial role in helping us continue to provide exceptional care to our patients and their families. We are particularly grateful for your donation during these challenging times,” she stressed.

She assured management of AT that the donation would be put to immediate and meaningful use to help the clinic continue its mission of providing high quality healthcare to their patients.

As part of activities marking the Day, an in-house genotype screening exercise was held in collaboration with the Deseret Hospital.

The initiative was to help identify sickle cell traits and cases among staff, promoting early detection and informed health decisions.

Also, a virtual Health-Talk was held for the entire AT Staff, where a medical professional specializing in Sickle Cell provided necessary information on the disease, its management, and support strategies.

Employees had the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about how to support those living with sickle cell disease.

Over the years, AT Touching Lives has demonstrated commitment to spreading public awareness about the condition, preventing

stigmatization, and supporting the Sickle Cell Community through various collaborations and initiatives.

These includes creating educational content, donating essential medical equipment, and organising blood donation exercises.

This year’s activities further emphasized AT’s dedication to making a positive impact in the sickle cell community in Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

