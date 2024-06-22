Assin Praso gets GH¢93,000 water system

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 22, GNA – The Chiefs and Residents of Assin Praso in the Assin North District collectively exhaled with relief on Thursday after the commissioning of a GH¢93,000 mechanised water system to provide the community and its environs with potable water.

The community had endured close to a decade of water scarcity due to unauthorised mining activities, compelling locals to travel long distances in search of water.

The four mechanised water systems were generously provided by Compassion International, a child advocacy organisation and J.A. Adotey Child Development Center Ghana of the Apostolic Church.

The facilities consisted of four standpipes, as well as two poly tanks with a storage capacity of 10,000 litres valued at GH¢93,000.00.

The visibly elated residents danced to traditional music performed by a local cultural ensemble as they profusely praised their benefactors.

The residents previously relied on the now-dried-up well or purchased water sachets for domestic use particularly during the dry season.

A community member, Madam Sandra Otabil, told the Ghana News Agency that they had been dependent on the wells since 2015.

Nana Owodo Aseku X, the Chief of Assin Praso, praised the non-governmental organisations for their invaluable contributions to community development.

The initiative, he noted will ease the burden on women and school children, who previously had to search for drinkable water for consumption and household chores and pledged to help maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan.

Mr. Ademan Kwaku Teye Stephen, the Project Director for J.A. Adotey Child Development Centre, urged the beneficiaries to take ownership of the project and to ensure their sustainability.

Access to clean water and sanitation facilities, he pointed out, reduced the prevalence of water-borne diseases and enhanced health outcomes, and improved the overall well-being of the people.

He stressed the significance of regular maintenance to ensure the longevity and efficiency of the new facility.

