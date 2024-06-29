Assemblyman appeal for rehabilitation of Ho – Adaklu Kodzobi road

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Jun 29, GNA – Mr. Evans Akpah, Assemblyman for Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area in the Adaklu district at the weekend appealed to government to as a matter of urgency rehabilitate the deplorable Ho – Adaklu Kodzobi road.

He said the bad nature of the road was compounded by the recent rains almost making it impassable.

Mr Akpah made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district.

He said construction works began on the road, but the contractor abandoned the work some 14 years ago.

The Assemblyman stated that most drivers stopped plying the road adding that the few who were doing so charged exorbitant fares.

He said Adaklu Kodzobi was the fastest growing community in the Adaklu district due to its proximity to Ho.

Mr Akpah stated that it was also the nearest community to the University of Health and Allied Science and the Ho Technical University.

He said for this reason, most students from these universities and workers reside in the community.

He also disclosed that the bridge over river Da on the road was very narrow that anytime it rained no vehicle could go to Ho nor come to the community making it difficult for workers and students to go to work and school.

Mr Akpah therefore called on the Adaklu District Assembly, Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu and the government to help solve “this nagging problem

GNA

