Assembly Members urged to lead crusade for violence-free Election 2024

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Abesim, (B/R), June 21, GNA – Assembly Members have been urged to lead the crusade for violence-free, and peaceful Election 2024.



Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive gave the advice on Friday and entreated them to remain at the forefront in mobilizing their constituents, not only for development purposes, but also for peace building and social cohesion.

As the Electioneering gathered momentum, he said the members must also remain circumspect in the choice of words in order not to inflame passions and reminded them that they were the embodiment and role model of the people, and their choice of words could influence the masses.



Mr Kumi gave the advice when he inaugurated the Abesim Zonal Council of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly at a short ceremony held at Abesim, near Sunyani.



The 10-member council is chaired by Mr Kingsley Kusi Appiah, the Assemblyman for the Abesim-Ankobea Electoral Area and captures Kuotokrom, Yawhima, Nkrankrom and Abesim communities.



Mr Kumi emphasised that tolerance and respect for human dignity were keys, and advised the AMs, political parties and their followers to respect and embrace divergent views in the electioneering.



He tasked the AMs to also take the responsibility to sensitize their constituents on the need for them to go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise on December 7, and accept the outcome of the elections.



Mr Kumi said elections were only conducted for the electorate to express or share their views, but not a ‘do-or-die’ affair, and advised followers of the various political parties to avoid tendencies that could inflame passion and trigger political violence to disturb the prevailing peace of the country.



Nana Owusu Adomako, the Kurontihene (sub-chief) of Abesim, advised the AMs to bury their political differences and prioritise the development of their constituents.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

