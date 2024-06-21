Sunyani MCE inaugurates Abesim Zonal Council

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Abesim, (B/R), June 21, GNA – Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive on Friday inaugurated the Abesim Zonal Council, with a call on the council to prioritize development of the local communities.



he said that could be achieved if the members of the council buried their political differences and orientation and united for a common purpose.



The 10-member council is chaired by Mr Kingsley Kusi Appiah, the Assemblyman for the Abesim-Ankobea Electoral Area and captures Kuotokrom, Yawhima, Nkrankrom and Abesim communities.



Though three attempts by the Assembly to elect a Presiding Member had been abortive, Mr Kumi explained at a short ceremony held at Abesim, near Sunyani, that the council played an integral role in facilitating the development of the municipality.



He, therefore, advised the council to endeavour to mobilize the people not only for the community, but also to make them understand the structures and the concept of decentralization.



Mr Kumi said the sub-structures of the local government system could be considered as the foundation upon which the whole system runs, saying a well-functioning zonal council invariably translated into an equally well functioning assembly.

Mr John Ansu Kumi, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive

So, the council was therefore required to promote the process of development at the grass-root level, mobilize people to participate in decision making and identify and assist the Municipal Assembly to mobilise the needed resources required for development.



Mr Kumi said the assembly was also doing everything possible to strengthen and empower the sun-structures financially and technically.



The Chief Executive earlier led the council through the oaths of office and secrecy and entreated them to abide by the oaths.



Nana Owusu Adomako, the Kurontihene (sub-chief) of Abesim, added his voice to the need for the council and the assembly members to do away with partisan politics for the purpose of development.



He reminded the assembly members that they were elected to represent the interest of their constituents and not their parochial political interest.



On behalf of the Council, Mr Appiah expressed appreciation to the assembly members for the confidence they had reposed in them and pledged to work in unison to bring the development of the local communities to the next level.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

