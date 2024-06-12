Asantehene urges Dr Bawumia to review the chieftaincy Act if elected President

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, June 12, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Presidential aspirant of the NPP in the December elections, to take bold steps to review the chieftaincy Act, if elected as president.

The review of the Act, according to the Asantehene, would enable chiefs to collaborate well with government and actively participate in the development process of the country.

It would also empower chiefs who were the custodians of the land, to partner well with the government in the fight against illegal mining, which was destroying the country’s river bodies, forests, land and other natural resources.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu made the call, when the Vice President called on him at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi, as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, also asked the Flag-bearer to work to ensure improvement in the allowances provided to the various traditional councils as he had already promised to do.

He said if given the mandate, Dr Bawumia should strive to continue all ongoing infrastructural developments projects across the country, while undertaking major ones that could help position the country well on the path of growth and sustainable development.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu asked the Vice President to explain his laudable vision to enable the people appreciate and understand him well and vote for him in the December elections.

The Vice President had earlier on, called on the Chief of Kenyase in the Kwabre East Municipality and pledged his commitment to ensure the completion of the ongoing road projects in the area.

He also inspected the agenda 111 Project, currently going on in the Municipality and inspected the Mampongteng town roads and promised to put them in good condition.

Dr Bawumia again, visited the Opoku Ware Senior High School and presented over 4000 tablets to the students.

This is part of the smart school initiative being implemented by the government to ensure quality educational delivery in the technological age.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

