Adhere to service ethics to avoid sanctions — JUSAG President

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, June 25, GNA – The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has tasked its members to adhere to the ethics of the service to avoid sanctions.

Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, President of JUSAG said disciplinary actions had been taken against some staff who went contrary to the code of ethics.

“Let me remind everyone gathered here today that, as much as the majority of us uphold high ethical standards in our line of work, there are frequent reports and petitions received concerning indiscipline and misconduct of some staff.”

Mr Otu said notably amongst the reports were embezzlement, extortion, suppression of revenue and deposits, teeming and lading.

According to him, “These negative practices affect the image of the service both locally and internationally, and it is time we sat up to reverse the trend.”

Mr Otu said at the outdooring of a new welfare package for JUSAG members at Tamale in the Northern Region.

The outdooring of the new welfare package was jointly launched by JUSAG and Vanguard Life Assurance Company Limited.

The product, dubbed, “JUSAG Funeral Booster Plan”, intends to provide financial support to Judicial Service workers in an event of bereavement.

The unveiling of the package saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JUSAG and Vanguard Assurance Company Limited.

Mr. Samuel Afotey Otu, JUSAG President, signed on behalf of the Union and witnessed by Mr. Abdulai Yakubu, General Secretary of JUSAG.

Mr. Emmanuel Nintuarah, Head of Distribution, Vanguard Assurance Company signed for the company and witnessed by Mr. Yussif Adam, Head of Special Market at Vanguard Life Assurance Company Limited.

Mr. Otu said the policy would ensure that members had a better alternative source of financial support for their funerals instead of resorting to banks and other lenders when they lose their loved ones.

Mr. Otu assured members that the leadership’s interest was to ensure better welfare for all, adding that the funeral booster policy was an addition to JUSAG’s 360 welfare policies which included JUSCOFund, JUSAG Heritage Cashback, Judicial Service Provident Fund (Tier 3 Pension Scheme), End of Membership Benefit, among others.

“Today, we are also here to launch our funeral booster or bereavement packages in partnership with Vanguard Assurance.

We will also provide you with detailed information about the Judicial Service Occupational Pensions Scheme (Tier 2) about performance of the fund and guidelines for members, updates on the draft Judicial Service Regulation (CI) and take feedback from you to make progress.

These are all part of the 50th anniversary celebration programmes,” he said.

The National President of JUSAG called for a united front and cooperation from members as his leadership was working hard to secure better working conditions for them.

Mr. Abdulai Yakubu said the policy, which is part of initiatives to celebrate the JUSAG 50 year’s anniversary, provided a free insurance cover for members to a tune of GHC 5,000 to cover a member, spouse, two children and two parents.

Mr Yakubu said “the booster package has a premium of GHC5.00 with additional total benefit up to GHC10,800.00 covering members, spouses, two children and two parents. With the highest premium of GHC 35, the total benefit cover is GHC 72,000 spread to cover the funeral on the death of a member, spouse, two children and two parents.”

Mr Joseph Akanlagm, Northern Sector Area Manager of National Insurance Commission, said the JUSAG and Vanguard Life partnership to share risk was commendable.

Mr Akanlagm admonished both parties to adhere to the terms of the contract for the benefit of members and respective organisations.

