AAC: Ghana’s men’s quartet wins gold, women’s team settles for silver 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 24, GNA – Ghana’s men’s relay team finished first in the finals of the 4x100m race at the ongoing African Athletics Championship in Cameroon.

Ghana’s men’s quartet, namely Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Abdul Rasheed recorded an impressive 38.46s to edge their Nigerian counterparts, who settled for silver.

The men’s team, who have already qualified for the Paris Olympics, dominated the race and seem to be in good shape ahead of the global sporting fiesta.

In the women’s race, Nigeria emerged with the gold medal after narrowly edging Ghana’s women’s relay team, who placed second, as they missed out on a place at the Paris Olympics.

The women’s team, comprising Mary Boakye, Hor Halutie, and Deborah Acheampong, made a courageous outing at the Japoma Stadium in Douala but fell short just at the end of the race.

In other related developments, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah clinched gold for Ghana in the women’s high jump competition.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

