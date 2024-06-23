2006 Alumni donate medical devices to Yamfo Anglican SHS

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Yamfo, (A/R), June 23, GNA – The 2006 Alumni of the Yamfo Anglican Senior High School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region at the weekend presented medical devices and equipment valued thousands of Ghana cedis to the school.



The items include sickbeds, thermometers, screens, gloves, weighing scales, infusion poles, and plastic chairs.



Mr Jeffrey Kwarteng Brobbey, the President of the ‘2006 Alumni Batch’ of the school told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the items were their widow’s mite to improve health delivery in the school.



They are to be used to furnish the school’s sick bay and thereby improve quality healthcare among the students.



“As old students, it’s also our responsibility to support the growth and development of the school and we are committed to do that,” Mr Jeffrey told the GNA, after a short presentation ceremony held at the school’s compound at Yamfo.

He called on the government, and the management of the Newmont Ahafo North project, operating in the area as well as the other old students to support improved physical infrastructure development in the school.

That, Mr Kwarteng stated, would position the school well to admit more students in the next academic year.

“We are committed to do more to improve the school’s environment, however, the government and Newmont must also assist to facilitate effective teaching and learning and thereby improve the academic performance of the students,” he stated.

Established in 1982 with only 21 students, Mr Richard Baffah, the Assistant Headmaster said the school now had 1,316 students and thanked the group for the gesture and appealed for more support to improve the teaching and learning environment.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

