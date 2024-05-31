Youngtrust Foundation, UNESCO intensify menstrual hygiene education in three assemblies

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, May 31, GNA – The Youngtrust Foundation (YF), a non-governmental organization of young professionals, in collaboration with UNESCO have intensified menstrual hygiene education in schools within three districts in the Greater Accra Region.

It was aimed at embarking on a journey towards breaking the stigma associated with menstruation to uplift and empower every girl child by ensuring that they have knowledge, support, and resources to manage their menstrual health with confidence.

The beneficiary schools are within the Kpone, Osudoku Shai and Adenta Assemblies were Ghanata Senior High School, Christ Faith Schools, Oyibi Presby Primary A and B, Saasabi Kpone Katamanso Basic, Valley View University Basic and Praise International School.

Mr Don Rockson Annin, Director of YF, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said this advocacy forms part of activities to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme “My Period, My Confidence.”

He said YF recognises that the lack of proper menstrual hygiene management affects the education outcomes of many young girls, leading to absenteeism and diminished their academic performances, hence this initiative to help avert the challenges.

“We have embarked on a nationwide project to develop a comprehensive policy framework for the government to adopt to pave way for the provision of free menstrual hygiene products to females in basic and senior high schools in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Rockson Annin said research was also intended to strengthen evidence-based advocacy and action on menstrual hygiene management in Ghana through the UNESCO supported WASH in schools’ programme

He acknowledged the contribution of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, and its partners especially UNESCO as well as Valley View University, Faytex, Done Technology Solutions, Ghana TVET, Arthro Synergeio and Digicraft for their support to enhance menstrual education in schools.

Madam Dinah Esam-Tewiah, Deputy Director of the Adenta Municipal Education Directorate, expressed regret that lack of access to menstrual hygiene products were a significant barrier to education in Ghana.

She said girls who cannot afford to fund these essential items miss school days, leading to a cycle of missed learning opportunities that can have lasting effects on their future.

She appealed to policy makers and leaders to listen to the voice of the young girls, and support initiatives that ensure access to sanitary products, clean water, and safe sanitation in schools.

“We must recognise the importance of menstrual hygiene education in curriculums and advocate for policies that protect the right of girls to manage their periods safely with dignity,” she emphasised.

Madam Beatrice Adaboh, Director of Valley View Basic School told the GNA that, ” It is not acceptable for the education of girls to be adversely affected because of the natural cycle.”

She emphasised the need for a coordinated effort from various stakeholders to rally support for such programmes in breaking taboos and managing issues associated with menstruation so that girls can feel free and pursue their education.

The YF used the occasion to donate 1000 sanitary pads to beneficiary schools that participated.

