 WRAN-UK donates to Effia Nkwanta Hospital  

By Gladys Abakah/ Faustina Mensah

Sekondi (W/R), May 17, GNA- The Western Regional Association of Nurses in (WRAN-UK) has donated some medical equipment to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital to aid in the delivery of quality health care services.

The equipment includes patient monitors, oxygen machines, suction machines, observation machines and ECD machines, among others.

The aim of the donation is to improve quality health care and delivery.

Madam Winnie Ohene Kissi, the Chairperson of the Association, said the group, as part of its 10th anniversary last year, decided to provide the hospital with the necessary equipment to improve healthcare delivery and noted that the Association’s aim was to impact lives, intensify healthcare services and support the hospital to help administer good and quality healthcare to patients.

She hoped such an initiative would continue as far as healthcare provision was concerned.

Dr. Joseph Tambil, the Medical Director of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, expressed gratitude on behalf of the hospital’s management to the Association for the kind gesture saying the equipment would go a long way to help the Accident and Emergency Unit function effectively.

He said the equipment would help in healthcare management and brighten up the Accident and Emergency Unit and therefore called on individuals, philanthropists, organisations, healthcare professionals and stakeholders to assist the hospital for effective and efficient health care services.

“Effia Nkwanta Hospital is the flagship of all other health care institutions in the region and must be given the needed assistance and attention,” he said.

GNA

