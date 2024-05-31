WiWASH launches association to enhance quality water service delivery

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), May 31, GNA – The Professional Network of Women in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WiWASH), has inaugurated an association in Wa to help enhance the quality of water service delivery to customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

The association, “Water Users’ Association (WUA)”, was launched in Tagrayiri, a suburb of Wa in the Wa North District to promote collective efforts of service providers and consumers towards improving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) service delivery by spearheading water related challenges in the communities.

The WiWASH established WUAs in the Upper West and Greater Accra Regions with support from the African Water and Sanitation Association (AIWASA) to serve as a link between the GWCL and the communities towards achieving safe, sustainable, and inclusive water and sanitation services for all.

The Association was mandated to report water service challenges such as water theft, pipe burst, illegal connections, non-receipt of bills of customers among others to ensure every drop of water counts.

It was also expected to promote community awareness and behavioral change through education on water hygiene management practices and the benefits of electronic payment to help build a culture of responsible water use within the communities.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Serena Kwakye-Mintah, the Vice President of WiWASH, observed that access to improved WASH facilities and services had a direct impact on the health, social inclusion, and dignity of the people.

“It is fundamental to achieving human rights and development goals”, she said, and added that effective WASH service delivery was critical to facilitating positive change in social norms, attitudes, and gender relations within communities.

“Let us work hand in hand to ensure that every individual, regardless of gender or socio-economic status, has access to safe water and sanitation”, Mrs Kwakye-Mintah explained.

She appealed to GWCL to be responsive to the complaints and feedback from the WUAs for the smooth operation and success of the initiative.

Mr Jonathan Kwofie, the Wa North District Manager of GWCL, observed that payment of water bills had been a major challenge to them.

He said out of a total of 1,035 customers of the GWCL in the Tagrayiri and surrounding communities, 454 of them owed water bills to the tune of GH₵141,688.00 and appealed to the customers to promptly pay their bills to avoid being prosecuted.

Dr Hassan Rashid Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament for the Wa Central Constituency, indicated that there had been improvement in water access in the Wa Municipality through the provision of boreholes.

He said the Jambusie water systems managed by the GWCL had also enhanced access to safe and clean water in the municipality.

He entreated the members of the WUA to work hard to achieve its objective of enhancing water service delivery by the GWCL.

The people were also educated on Subsidised New Service Connection Procedures, water conservation practices, the GWCL bills e-payment platforms and illegal water connection and its implications.

Mr Abdulai Jamaldeen Jabaremuu, the Patron of the WUA, assured the people of their commitment to ensuring WUA met its objectives.

The WiWASH, anchored within GWCL, works towards helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on water and sanitation through capacity building for women leaders, communities, and stakeholders in shaping policies, planning and budgeting on WASH.

Traditional leaders, Assembly Members and scores of community members, predominantly women participated in the WUA launch.

GNA

