Volta NPP group advocates Dr Opoku Prempeh as NPP running mate  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR) May 6, GNA – A youth group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) known as ‘Bawumia Fun Club’ in the Volta Region has called on party leaders to name Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate for Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, its flagbearer.

This, they said, would enable the party to run a smooth campaign by gathering more votes to break the eight in the December polls.

Mr Rashid Raji, the Volta Regional Chairman for the Club, explained to the Ghana News Agency that Dr Prempeh’s illustrious political career and unwavering dedication to the progress of Ghana made him the perfect choice.

“Dr Prempeh a former Minister of Energy, has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities as an MP for Manhyia South Constituency, and his re-election in 2016 and 2020 underscored the trust and confidence reposed in him,” he added.

Mr Raji stated that Dr. Opoku Prempeh was a key MP who exhibited a deep understanding of legislative processes and governance in parliamentary committees such as health and other appointments.

Dr Prempeh’s tenure as minister for Education under Nana Addo’s administration was characterised by groundbreaking reforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing Ghana’s education landscape he played a pivotal role in the implementation of the Free Senior High (SHS) policy which expanded access to education among youths.

“His commitment to promoting vocational and technical education and improving educational infrastructure has left an indelible mark on the sector.”

Mr Rajid described Dr Prempeh as a quality leader whose footsteps were showcased during his appointment as Energy Minister in 2021 where he embarked on comprehensive reforms that revitalised the energy industry.

He added that “Dr Opoku Prempeh’s relationship with all regions including Volta was exceptional and his achievements in various roles have earned him accolades and recognition, including being the best Minister in 2017 and 2019.

The group further urged the party hierarchy to choose Dr Prempeh ahead of others because “he remained steadfast, committed, resilient, competent, confident and passionate to the development of the country.”

Mr Rajid urged the public to rally behind the ruling NPP party to break the eight to enable the party to continue the numerous development projects for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

GNA

