Use your office to tackle chieftaincy issues’ – Dr Bawumiah urged

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR), May 30, GNA -Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs has appealed to Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah, Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government to mainstream issues of chieftaincy disputes.

He said the call was aimed at fostering national cohesion and development.

Togbe Hodo made the call at the Volta Regional House of Chiefs Secretariat in Ho on Thursday, where he met Members of the House and some Paramount Chiefs and Queen mothers across the region.

He said chieftaincy dispute retards progress in every country and that there was a need for every leader to champion processes leading to the fixing of all challenges.

Togbe Hodo, also the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, wished Dr Bawumiah well in his political endeavors.

He pointed out that the Chieftaincy Institution plays a major role in every stage of the development agenda, and therefore, all must stand firm to address emerging problems within the chiefdom.

Dr Bawumiah, who took turns addressing members of the House, reminded them of the need to embrace the state, where digital technology was becoming the order of the day.

On chieftaincy issues, Dr Bawumiah stated that there must be a review of Section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act, where clear rules and respect would reign.

He said the Chieftaincy Institution, including the Judicial Committees, would be financially resourced, where meetings and other steps to address issues would be fast-tracked.

Dr Bawumiah stressed the need for digitisation and registration of stool lands without any initial registration fees to avoid issues of litigation.

He outlined several key policies such as the digitalisation of essential services including setting up an e-pharmacy platform, the use of drones for medical items delivery, tax reforms where there would be a flat-tax system, and others.

The flat-tax rate system, he said, would reduce the issues of smuggling of goods from neighboring countries, such as Togo.

Dr Bawumia indicated that his government also introduced Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) in the country which remained the best on the African continent.

“Ghana is the second country to have a digital address system in the world, and it is time we join the fourth digital revolution system.”

Dr Bawumiah emphasised the use of solar power systems to reduce the cost involved in the use of electricity in the country.

Several policies and plans ranging from education, religious tolerance, health, security, finance, and others were outlined.

The tour, which formed part of his nationwide campaign tour, exposed the flagbearer to interact with members of the clergy and Muslim Clerics.

Dr Bawumiah is also expected to meet some selected youth groups, market women, party Executives, and others before departing to the Oti Region on Friday.

He was accompanied by National, Regional, and some prominent party and government officials, and his campaign team members.

Dr Bawumiah was given a rousing welcome in every section of his interactions.

