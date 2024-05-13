University of Energy and Natural Resources defends EC IT Director      

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, May 13, GNA –The authorities of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on Monday refuted the allegation against Dr Peter Appiahene, Head of the Department of Computer Sciences and Informatics, was at the third Transformation Dialogue, in a capacity as a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This year’s annual Third Transformation Dialogue was held at the UENR, at Fiapre, to engage stakeholders on small-scale mining.

In attendance was Dr Appiahene, who was invited to the programme as the head of the department and not as a party member but has been labelled in some circles as being at the event on political grounds.

However, a statement issued and signed by Dr Ohene Nana Appiah, the Head of the University Relations Office, indicated that “Dr Appiahene participated in the event solely in his capacities as a university staff member, Head of Department, and Council member, and not as a member of any political campaign team, contrary to circulating rumours.

“It is imperative to clarify that the Third Transformational Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining, organized by the School of Mines and Built Environment of our University, is an apolitical event focused solely on addressing issues related to illegal mining and exploring solutions” a copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) stated.

It stated that Dr Appiahene had been in the employment of the University since 2014 and has been a Non-Professorial Member of the University’s Governing Council since 2021. The university recognizes and acknowledges Dr Appiahene’s position as the Director of Information Technology of the Electoral Commission; however, it is important to highlight that his role at the EC is distinct from his position at the University.



These roles, the statement indicated ought to be distinguished and acknowledged separately, saying “Moreover, it is important to note that the Third Transformational Dialogue programme will host eminent figures from diverse political affiliations”



Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was invited on May 8, 2024, and we anticipate the presence of the Former President and NDC Presidential Candidate John Mahama on Tuesday, May 15, and the Speaker of Parliament Kingsford Alban Bagbin on Wednesday, May 16, 2024.



That the statement underscored the non-partisan nature of the dialogue aimed at facilitating meaningful discussions on pertinent issues in the mining sector.

