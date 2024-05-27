Two fishermen drown in a lagoon at Vui-Keta 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Vui (V/R) May 27, GNA-Two fishermen were found dead in the lagoon in Vui, a suburb of Keta in the Keta Municipality, throwing residents into fear and sorrow.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, May 25 at about 0200 hours.

Mr Klu Wisdom Agbeko, the Assembly Member for the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that the two fishermen went fishing on Friday, May 24, and were expected to return in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 25.

“We never experienced such incidents here before. Several residents and other fisherfolks are now afraid to go fishing,” he said.

He gave the names of the deceased as Mr Kodzotsey Korbla Wemegah 54, who lived at Tegbi in the Anloga District, and Mr Dzevenu Korshie Galley, who was in his early 60s, also from Vui, a suburb of Keta.

Mr Agbeko said that the lifeless body of Mr Kodzotsey Wemegah was discovered in the late hours of Saturday evening while the second body was retrieved the following morning.

He expressed worry about what he called ‘experienced fishermen’ to have drowned in that manner.

“We cannot tell what exactly happened to them, their families are now traumatised.”

Mr Agbeko also stated that the incident had since been reported to the Police Command at Keta, who are yet to launch an investigation into the matter.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed and deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

The GNA also learnt that a fishing net, canoe, flask, and other tools belonging to the deceased were later found on the lagoon.

GNA

