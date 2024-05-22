Two districts receive WASH facilities worth GH₵72,500 from World Vision 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Zebilla (U/E), May 22, GNA –World Vision Ghana, a Christian relief and advocacy organisation has supported two districts in the Upper East Region with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities and multiple nutrient supplements worth 5,000 dollars (GH₵72,500).

The items which included hand washing facilities, liquid soap, dustbins, toilet rolls and multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women were given to Bawku West and Tempane Districts to support 10 health facilities and 10 schools in each to complement efforts to promote good sanitation and hygiene practices, welfare of the vulnerable especially children and enhance maternal and child health.

The support is under the Healthy Environment and Wellness (HEAL) project being implemented by World Vision Ghana in the two districts in four area councils including Tanga Timonde and Gbantongo in the Bawku West and Warinyanga and Kpipira in the Tempane.

At brief ceremonies at separate locations to hand over the items to the beneficiary districts, Mr Isaiah Chentiwuni Jonah, Acting Cluster Manager for Bawku West, World Vision Ghana, said the support was in line with their commitments to contribute to the protection of children and creating an enabling environment for children to reach their full potentials.

“We are not just handing over hand washing facilities, liquid soap, dustbins, multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women; we are investing in the future of our children and the health of our communities. These provisions are more than mere items; they are a testament to our dedication to fostering a healthier, cleaner, and more prosperous environment for all,” he said.

The Acting Cluster Manager indicated that proper hygiene was one of the key ways of preventing the spread of diseases and noted that the hand washing facilities would enable the staff, clients in the health facilities and students in the school to practice regular hand washing.

“By empowering our students with the means to maintain clean hands, we are safeguarding their health, reducing absenteeism, and ensuring a more conducive learning environment,” he added.

Mr Jonah explained that the inclusion of the multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women underscored their commitment to maternal and child health and expressed the confidence that it would go a long way to contribute to reducing risks associated with lack of nutrition in pregnancy and ensure the health of pregnant women and children.

“Lastly, the provision of dustbins represents our collective effort to maintain clean and sanitary surroundings. Proper waste disposal is essential in preventing pollution, controlling diseases, and creating a healthier environment. By equipping our schools and health facilities with these dustbins, we are instilling a sense of responsibility and encouraging sustainable practices among our young generation,” he stressed.

Mr Cosmos Atawoje Minyila, District Director, Ghana Health Service, Bawku West, lauded World Vision Ghana for the support over the years and noted that the donation of items especially the multiple micronutrient supplements was timely.

He said that currently there were many pregnant women in the district who were anaemic and added that the support would go a long way to help reduce the challenge.

Mr Eugene Osei Yeboah, District Director, Ghana Health Service, Tempane, said the WASH facilities would contribute significantly to ensuring Infection Prevention and Control practice and ensure effective monitoring to ensure proper maintenance and usage to achieve maximum impact.

World Vision is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice.

