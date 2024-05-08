Two challenged, 112 register during limited voter registration at Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), May 8, GNA – Two people have been challenged, based on their eligibility to acquire a voter identity cards, on day one of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

Their voter identity cards will be withheld until they face a committee to prove that they were eligible to acquire the cards.

The exercise, which begun on Monday, May 7, 2024, expected to start at 0700 hours, faced a software problem hence starting at about 1317 hours.

At the end of the day, a total of 112 people, comprising 33 males and 79 females had registered.

Some registrants in the queue before the exercise ended were given numbers to enable them to be attended to earlier the next day.

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, the Hohoe National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, who toured the Centre, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was unhappy with the delay in starting the exercise.

He said it was regrettable that after the full assurance of the Electoral Commission (EC) of its preparedness, those hitches and delays were experienced, creating some discomfort for people who might have travelled long distances from afar to register.

Mr Tsekpo said the NDC was prepared to prevent anyone who was not illegible from registering.

He said despite calls on the EC to situate a mobile registration team at Wli Todzi, no concrete response had been given.

The EC office is the registration centre in addition to a mobile team, which will be stationed at the Alavanyo Senior High Technical School on May 10 – 12, and then move to Wli Todzi on May 13-14.

The limited voter registration exercise is expected to end on Monday, May 27, 2024.

