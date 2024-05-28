Two Assemblies in Oti Region receive relief items from World Vision Ghana

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 28, GNA – The Krachi West Municipal and Nchumuru District of the Oti Region have received some relief items from World Vision Ghana, a Christian Non-governmental Organisation to support flood victims.

The beneficiaries, most of whom were victims of the 2023 flood that ravaged hundreds of rice, yam, cassava, groundnuts farmlands, had received significant support including clothing, shoes, school bags, hygiene kits and 60 marker boards.

Mr Ivan Aboagye, the Kete-Krachi cluster manager of World Vision Ghana, said the Organisation was committed to supporting the affected communities when the need arose, and the donation formed part of the Organisation’s willingness to help vulnerable communities during disaster.

The beneficiaries expressed their profound appreciation to World Vision Ghana for the thoughtful and kind gesture.

Mr Patrick Kwaku Bulator, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), appreciated World Vision Ghana for their support and said the donation came as a relief to the residents who were struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the spillage.

