Three persons reported dead from Fuel explosion at Ngyiresia, STMA extends support

Sekondi (W/R), May 21, GNA – Three persons have been confirmed dead from the fuel explosion that hit the Ngyiresia Fishing Community last Saturday.

Mr. Isaac Blankson, aged 65 years and a fisherman, was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital while Joseph Adom, 15 years, and Justice Dadzie, seven years died on the same day.

Mr. Gabriel Mensah, the Assembly Member of the area, told the Ghana News Agency that 16 victims, 11 males and five females fell casualty.

A barrel containing the premix fuel was reportedly rolled through the fish smoking area around the beachfront, leaving behind droppings of fuel that met an ongoing fish smoking activity and causing the fire that affected two vehicles and injured 16 persons.

Some of the victims are currently receiving treatment at Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and Saint Benedict Hospital at Inchaban while four have so far been discharged.

The Assembly Member added that three of the victims were still in admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, two at the emergency unit of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and four in the ward.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Mr. Abdul Ganiyu, has said his outfit would intensify education along the coastal communities on safety precautions on premix handling to prevent future occurrences.

Meanwhile, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has donated GH¢10,000 to support the medical bills of the 16 persons injured in the fire outbreak.

Mr. Innocent Haligah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Coordinating Director, who presented the donation on behalf of the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), sympathised with the community on the loss of three of the victims.

He assured the community of the Assembly’s commitment to assist in the burial of the deceased.

Mr. Haligah, however, appealed to the fisherfolk to take precautionary measures in conveying the commodity and its usage to prevent such unfortunate incidents in future.

Nana Dokoh Agyeman III, Chief of Ngyiresia, receiving the donation on behalf of the victims, thanked the management of the Assembly for the prompt assistance extended to the victims and their families.

He called on corporate bodies and benevolent organizations to extend a hand of support to the surviving victims to help improve their wellbeing.

