Thai ex-prime minister to be indicted for royal defamation

Bangkok, May 29, (dpa/GNA) – Thailand’s ex-prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, will be indicted for allegedly defaming the monarchy, just three months after being released on parole from prison, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The former prime minister is facing indictment by the attorney general for lese-majesty and computer crimes, after an interview he gave in South Korea in 2015.

Thaksin has been summoned to appear before the public prosecutor’s office on June 18, according to the Bangkok Post.

Thaksin, who made his fortune in the telecoms industry and held office from 2001 to 2006, is facing accusations of jeopardizing national security.

Thailand enforces strict lese-majesty laws, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

Thaksin was overthrown in a military coup in 2006, and was later accused of corruption, abuse of power and disrespect for the monarchy. He fled the country in 2008 and lived mainly in Dubai to avoid a prison sentence.

After spending 15 years in exile, Thaksin returned to Thailand last year and was immediately arrested. Shortly afterwards, he was taken to the police hospital due to health problems.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, eventually reduced Thaksin’s prison sentence from eight years to just one.

In Thailand, convicts over the age of 70 can apply for parole or a royal pardon. In February, Thaksin was granted early release on parole.

GNA

