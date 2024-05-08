Staff of RMU to elect Staff Representative on May 10

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 8, GNA- Staff of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) as part of processes to elect a Staff Representative has held a presentation and manifesto reading session for candidates.

The session saw three candidates presenting their manifestos to staff of the University in their bid to win their votes come Friday, May 10, the election day.

The candidates are Mr Felix Koney Okpoti, an Assistant Lecturer, Marine Electrical and Electronics Department, Ms Benedict Sika Attipoe, Head, Business Development Office and Dr Stephen Afenyo Dehlor, a Deputy Registrar, Academic.

One after the other, the candidates read their thought-provoking manifestoes and subsequently answered questions from staff, who required clarity on some aspects of their presentations.

The Staff Representative will serve as the link between colleagues and Board of Governors, seeking their interest and ensuring their concerns were addressed.

The process was supervised by the Registrar, Dr Baboucarr Njie who commended the contestants for their outstanding presentation with innovative ideas that would serve the interest of staff.

He also commended staff for making time to ask relevant questions in their quest to get the best out of the candidates.

He said, management was ready and willing to work with any candidate eventually elected by the staff to represent them.

He acknowledged that, they were open to all suggestions and ideas from upcoming Staff Representative and ensure they were addressed accordingly.

“We would always encourage dialogue and serve the interest of everyone since we are all working towards the progress of the University,” he added.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

