Sissala West MP supports Tumu Midwifery Training College 

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), May 21, GNA – Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala West constituency, has supported students at the Tumu Midwifery Training College financially to enable them to write their examination.

The support follows an appeal from the school’s authority for help to fix the infrastructure challenges.

Presenting GH¢5,000.00 cash to the school’s authorities, the MP said the Sissala West and East used to be one constituency until they were separated politically, but they were still together traditionally.

Mr Sukparu said the Tumu Midwifery Training College was an institution for the entire Sissala people and promised to contribute his quota towards solving its problems.

He said he was saddened by the inability of the government to provide basic infrastructure for the school.

Mr Sukparu also presented an amount of GH¢15,000.00 to the Ghana Education Service in the Sissala West constituency to enable them to organise mock examinations for the 2024 batch of Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) candidates across the district.

The Principal of the college, Madam Mary Saratu Adamah, thanked the MP for the gesture and appealed for more support.

