School Management Committee, PTA donate furniture to New Kyiase D/A Primary 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Donkorkrom, May 31, GNA – The School Management Committee (SMC) and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of New Kyiase District Assembly (D/A) Primary and Junior High School (JHS) in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region have provided 30 pieces of double desks to the school.

Mr Kofi Ebenezer Aplah, SMS Chairman of the New Kyiase D/A Primary and JHS, presented the furniture to Mr Tugba Mawuenyega, Head Teacher, of the school.

The donation took place on the sidelines of a meeting between a Delegation from UNICEF Ghana and the School’s SMC and PTA at New Kyiase.

The UNICEF delegation, which was on a three-day project working visit to sites in the Kwahu Afram Plains was led by Mrs Offeibea Baddoo, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Ghana and Dr Tillmann L. Guenther, an Education Specialist, UNICEF Ghana.

Mr Aplah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the initiative, which was undertaken by the SMC in collaboration with the PTA, was on the back of the training programme they had received under the Community of Excellence Project, which is being implemented by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in partnership with the UNICEF Ghana with funding support from The Jacobs Foundation.

He said the donation was part of their efforts to boost teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Michael Kwaku Bentey, the PTA Chairman of New Kyiase D/A Primary School, said the motivation for the initiative was driven by efforts to help their children have a brighter future for themselves.

Madam Ama Asiedua Mary, Chairperson of the PTA of the New Kyiase JHS, commended UNICEF Ghana and The Jacobs Foundation for the training offered them, which had enabled them to undertake the initiative of assisting the school.

She said because of the training programme they had received under the Community of Excellence Project, the School’s PTA in partnership with the SMC had been able to undertake the construction of a school’s library project, which was still ongoing.

She noted that they also raised funds to renovate the school’s computer lab.

Mr Tugba Mawuenyega, Head Teacher New Kyiase D/A Primary School, expressed gratitude to the School’s PTA and SMC for the support.

He assured them that the furniture would be put to good use; saying “Although the dual desks are not enough, it will go a long way to reduce the pupil to desk ratio, like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more”.

Mrs Offeibea Baddoo, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Ghana, commended the PTA and the SMC of the New Kyiase D/A Primary and JHS for their initiative.

She noted that UNICEF with the funding support of The Jacobs Foundation was embarking on the Community of Excellence Project through the GES in two districts in Ghana, namely the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region and the Bulsa North Municipality in the Upper East Region.

She said the Community of Excellence Project sought to assist in promoting education in deprived areas and that the Afram Plains North District happened to be one of the two beneficiaries’ districts in Ghana.

The Jacobs Foundation is a Swiss based organization devoted to promoting child and youth development all over the world.

UNICEF Ghana in 2022, received funding from The Jacobs Foundation, a Zurich based philanthropic organization that promotes quality education for every child. The Foundation promotes quality education, and it currently finances projects in Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Colombia.

The Foundation provided $2.3m to UNICEF Ghana to co-create two projects that promote quality education with education stakeholders and community members in Kwahu Afram Plains North of the Eastern Region and Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The project started in June 2022 and will end in November 2024.

Its implementation is led by the Ghana Education Service (GES) District and Municipal Education Directorates in both districts with support from GES Headquarters.

