Referee Adari handed Burkina Faso/Nigeria match 

Accra, May 15, GNA – Abdul Latif Adaari from Ghana has been appointed as referee for the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations Group B game between Burkina Faso and holders Nigeria on Thursday, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Adari, would be assisted by compatriot Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant I) and Sakina Hamidou alfa from Niger (Assistant II) and Sadou Ali Brahamou from Niger (Fourth Referee).

Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban from Togo would serve as the Match Commissioner while Igue Brice works as Referee Assessor.

The General Coordinator for the game is Boureima Boubacar from Niger.

Other officials are:

Joseph Kwame Mintah – Technical Study Group – Ghana

Sannie Ibrahim Daara – Media Officer – Ghana

David Kofi Prince Pambo – Medical Officer – Ghana

John Koffi Ansah – Security Officer – Ghana

Serge Innocent Bailly – CAF Competitions – Côte D’Ivoire

Abouba Hainikoye Ismael – Digital Officer – Niger

GNA

