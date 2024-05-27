Re-elected Lithuanian president calls for higher military spending

Vilnius, May 27, (dpa/GNA) – Lithuania’s newly re-elected President Gitanas Nausėda on Monday called for a further increase in the Baltic country’s military spending.

“I think we should aim for at least 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the coming years,” said Nausėda at a press conference in Vilnius.

Nausėda, who secured a second five-year term with a landslide win in a run-off election on Sunday, said the modernization of the Lithuanian army, the implementation of universal conscription and the stationing of a German brigade in Lithuania would require extra financial resources.

Vilnius currently spends 2.7% of its GDP on the military, with the figure set to reach 3% in 2025 under proposals submitted last week by the Finance Ministry.

“In my opinion, this is insufficient,” said Nausėda, who has repeatedly called on other NATO states to increase military spending.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the German government pledged to permanently station a combat-ready brigade of up to 5,000 German soldiers in Lithuania.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas has said the German force could cost the country €800 million ($870 million) in the coming years.

GNA

