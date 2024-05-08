Public reminded of ongoing national COVID-19 vaccination

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, May 08, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and partners under the Ministry of Health have reminded members of the public about the ongoing National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign (NaCVaDs).

The national campaign, which will end on May 9, is aimed at increasing the immunisation of Ghanaians against COVID-19, by vaccinating them with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eligible individuals for vaccination include those aged 18 years and older, who were yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals, who have not completed their vaccination series, and those, who have not received booster doses.

It is the 10th round of the national vaccination and has as its theme: “Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated Against COVID’19”.

Dr Abdulai Abukari, Northern Regional Director of Health, speaking at a press briefing in Tamale on the situational update of COVID-19 in the region, said it was important for particularly people of the region to take part in the exercise.

He said the region had undertaken nine rounds of National COVID-19 immunisation and 18 rounds of Global Communities’ Supported Regional COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

He said, “The vaccination will take place at health centres and at temporary posts set up in schools, markets, churches, bus stations and even house -to-house in your neighborhood to vaccinate all eligible persons”.

Dr Abukari urged Ghanaians, who were yet to be vaccinated, to do so to build immunity against the disease, saying that COVID-19 could escalate in the accumulation of a sizeable population of non-immune individuals.

He said 293 teams of vaccinators, volunteers and 67 supervisors at different levels had been recruited and trained to undertake the vaccination exercise for the campaign period.

He said even though the national response to the pandemic had gained significant improvement over the past four years, cases were recorded globally, underscoring the need for Ghanaians to be vaccinated.

He said the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and free of charge, adding that all one needed was to present any national identification card as prove of citizenship.

He said contrary to the myths against the potency of COVID-19 vaccination, vaccines had helped the world to put the pandemic under control and urged members of the public to receive the vaccines and encourage others to do so.

Mr Fuseini Mahama, Northern Regional Coordinator of Expanded Programme on Immunisation, said the region’s management of the disease was commendable.

He said, “The response to the COVID-19 in the Northern Region is implemented within the framework of the national response and coordinated by a multi-sectoral Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (RPHEMC) under the chairmanship of the Regional Minister.”

GNA

