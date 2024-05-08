People’s National Party races to contest 2024 General Election  

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 8, GNA- The People’s National Party (PNP), a political party created by executives who broke away from the People’s National Convention (PNC), says it intends to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Barely a month after the official announcement of the split, the Party said it secured offices in nine regions and that efforts were ongoing to cover the entire country in the coming months.

Ms Janet Nabla, the PNP’s Interim Chairperson, stated that the Party would choose its national executive officers and flag bearer in June of this year to finalize preparations for the approaching elections.

She disclosed that Dr Edmund Ayensu, a lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, had officially approached the Party and announced his intention to run for president on the PNP’s ticket.

“We had already conducted our constituency elections before we announced the breakaway. So, we have our structures intact.

“We will open nominations for both the flagbearer and national executive elections by the end of May and by June 15, we expect nominations to come to a close,” Ms Nabla said.

The PNP, which operates under the motto “Integrity, Inclusiveness on Promise,” said it had received Electoral Commission approval for its name and was seeking to obtain certification to contest the December 7 polls.

In April of this year, some PNC executives announced their separation from the Party, citing disagreement with the High Court’s decision to reinstate individuals dismissed for financial malfeasance and misconduct.

The disgruntled executives subsequently announced the formation of the PNP, with its Interim executives already constituted.

Ms Nabla described the High Court’s ruling as a “blessing in disguise,” saying that measures were underway to rebrand the PNC to make it more appealing to voters and restore the Party’s ideals.

“The PNP will depart from the Western ways of doing things. We want to build a democracy that will be community-led and base our policies on families,” she said.

Ms Nabla said the PNP had mobilised about 118,000 members across the country and encouraged others to join the Party to establish a formidable third force.

“It is sad that people no longer see political parties as avenues for change and development. The PNP wants to change the narrative and make sure that the plight of the vulnerable in society was alleviated and give hope to the people of Ghana,” she said.

