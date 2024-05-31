Pensions Ministry commences fact finding consultations on alleged sale of SSNIT hotels -Minister

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, May 31, GNA – Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Minister of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, says his Ministry has commenced a fact-finding mission on the alleged sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust’s (SSNIT) shareholding stakes in four hotels.

He said this would enable them to consult widely with stakeholders on the matter and be able him to make a credible assessment.

“I have begun consultations with various stakeholders to understand the matter and to update cabinet on the issues happening with SSNIT.”

“This is simply a fact-finding mission. We want to listen to everyone that matters in this case before we come out with our say..,” he said.

Mr Baffour-Awuah said this after meeting with the leadership of Organised Labour in Accra after the latter had written to him on the alleged sale of SSNIT’s hotels.

He said they had so far consulted with the board of National Pensions Regulatory Authority, SSNIT management and the Organised Labour on the matter.

Meanwhile, Organised Labour earlier in the day held a meeting with the board of SSNIT on the sale of the hotels.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said the board at the meeting assured them it had not sold its hotels yet as it was still receiving proposals from interested parties.

“Our discussions centred around the issues we raised in our letters to them. They stressed that they have not made a decision to sell 60 per cent stake of the four hotels to anyone and that they are still considering proposals,” he said.

Dr Baah said they had advised that SSNIT should not sell their stakes in the hotels to anyone, but rather engaged extensively and reach an agreement with stakeholders on the way forward.

“We want to work as stakeholders – Organised Labour, Employers, Gov’t and SSNIT Board to ensure our investments is sustainable.”

“So that whoever contributes to SSNIT, when they go on retirement, they have no doubt in their minds that dividends their investments will be paid. We are going to work with SSNIT to ensure that it is sustainable,” he added.

