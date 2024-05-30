Over 4000 people register in Atwima Kwanwoma District

By Charles Tawiah

Twedie (Ash), May 30, GNA – A total of 4,668 persons were registered in the Atwima Kwanwoma District during the just ended limited voter registration exercise.

Out of this number, 2,610 were females, while 2058 were males.

Madam Elizabeth Ohene, District Electoral Officer, speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Twedie, praised all the stakeholders for maintaining peace and harmony throughout the exercise.

She said comportment, discipline and law abiding prevented by all the stakeholders ensured peace and security throughout the process.

Madam Ohene called on the people in the area to work to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in any subsequent electoral activities, especially in the run-up to the general elections.

She commended women in the area, especially the young girls, for showing up in their numbers to register and said that was a sign of confidence in their desire to vote in the upcoming elections.

