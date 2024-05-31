Over 4,000 people participated in the voter registration exercise in Tema

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 31, GNA – Mr Manasseh Ofosuhene Asante, the Tema Metro Electoral Commission Officer, says a total of 4,543 people participated in the just-ended limited voter registration exercise.

In an interview, Mr Asante told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the figure comprised 2,151 males and 2,392 females.

He explained that 1,923 people supported their registration with the Ghana card, 33 with passports, and 2,587 through the guarantor system, while 104 people were challenged.

He said 1,827 males between the ages of 18 and 21 registered, and 2,131 females within the same age group also registered.

Mr Asante mentioned that ages 22 to 35 saw 163 men and 157 women registering, while 62 men and 45 women also registered in the age range of 36 to 45.

He said 52 men and 27 women, aged between 46 and 55, were also enrolled in the voter register, while 28 and 15 men and women, respectively, had ages between 56 and 65.

He added that 15 eligible voters each were registered for men and women aged 66 to 75, while four men and two women fell within the age range of 76 and above.

GNA

