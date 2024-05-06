Operations office for youth wing of Ho Central NDC inaugurated 

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, May 6, GNA – Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commissioned an operational office for the youth wing of the party in the Ho Central Constituency.

The office was donated by Mr Noah Dzigbor, the Constituency Youth Organiser, and has been fully furnished for the coordination of activities in the run up to the upcoming general elections.

Mr. Dzigbor donated a branded utility pick-up vehicle for use by the youth wing.

The National Youth Organiser while handing over the building and the vehicle, noted commitment among Party members to the cause of victory, and expressed profound appreciation to the benevolence of the local executive.

“It’s our prayer that this office becomes a symbol and a sign for our victory in 2024,” Mr Opare Addo said.

He added that the initiative resonated with efforts by the national office of the Party to resource the various branches for the electioneering period, and that such support from local wings benefited the cause for victory.

“We have started the processes of supporting each constituency with motorbikes and vehicles to move regional officers and national officers. We give assurances that we will make sure that all the resources that they require to work with, got to them so that they can achieve the victory that we all seek to achieve come 7th December.

“We are a Party in opposition. We would not be able to resource them like how the NPP is throwing money all around.

“But I have always emphasised that money doesn’t win elections, and its superior strategy and commitment that win elections. We are committed to it we will do all we can, and we will make sure we provide the requisite resources that they would need to ensure that victory that we all so much want, is achieved, and chalked.”

The National Youth Organiser earlier met with branch executives on strategies for the mobilisation of first-time voters for the coming limited voter registration exercise and was sure of successful delivery.

Mr. Dzigbor, the Constituency Youth Organiser, said the voting rights for all eligible voters in the Constituency, including in border communities, would be secured.

Mr. Edem Kpotosu, Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Ho Central, said the youth had become a focus for victory, and that efforts were in place to garner them into the fold of the Party.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

