Odomase Number One sub-chief donates US$2,000 worth computers to alma mater

By Dennis Peprah

Odomase, (B/R), May 6, GNA – Barima Yaw Twum, the Nkosuahene (Development Chief) of the Odomase Number One Traditional Area in the Sunyani West Municipality, has donated modern computers worth US$2,000 to the Odomase Presbyterian Junior High School.

According to the chief, the brand-new machines, comprising two laptops and two desktops touch-screen computers, with accessories were his widow’s mite to advance the study of ICT in the school.

Barimah Twum was accompanied by Nana Saamaa Diawuo, the Nkonwahemaa (Queen mother in-charge of Stools) of the Traditional Area and Nana Ameyaa Mensah, the Queen-mother of Adoe, a farming community in the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a short presentation ceremony held at Odomase Number One, Barimah Twum, an old student of the school, said the machines was also to help introduce the students to the use of modern technology and gadgets.

Barimah Twum said he was the school’s prefect and completed around 1982, saying it was therefore imperative for every successful person to give back to the society, and acknowledged the contribution of the school to his career and life success.

The Reverend Alexander Kwadwo Nyantakyi, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional of the Presbyterian Schools, expressed appreciation to the donor for the gesture and asked the local school authorities to ensure that the machines were used for the intended purposes.

Mrs Mavis Afowaa, the Headmistress of the school, also thanked the donor, saying the school needed the computers to facilitate ICT learning and teaching and appealed for an ICT center too.

