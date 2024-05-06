NPP Volta cautions against importation of foreigners in limited voter exercise 

By Edward Williams

Ho, May 6, GNA-The Volta Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is cautioning any political party with plans to import foreigners to participate in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise to revise their strategy.

Mr Pope Yao Yevoo, Regional Secretary of NPP, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the party was collaborating with state agencies at the borders and beats on infiltration of foreigners into Ghana’s electoral system.

“We are aware the NDC is at its old game of aiding foreigners to register in this limited registration.

We are working assiduously with all stakeholders to ensure that the practice is fiercely resisted,” he added.

He said the party’s intel and architecture machinery had been activated and promised uncompromising repercussions for such nation-wrecking activities.

Mr Yevoo, however, urged Junior and Senior High students, who have just turned 18 years, to themselves enrolled to vote in the upcoming December elections.

He said the Party was upbeat about the registration exercise and had trained all its stakeholders in relation to the exercise and “only hope for a peaceful exercise across the region.”

