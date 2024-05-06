Court convicts student for issuing dud cheque

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, May 06, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has convicted a 30-year-old student for issuing a dud cheque with the face value GHC50,000.00 to the Customer Service Manager of Goil.

Henry Ulsen Alibah, pleaded guilty, and he was convicted accordingly but sentence was deferred till May 9, 2024.

The Court presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour gave the convict the chance to effect payment in lieu of restitution.

Meanwhile, he has been remanded into Police custody till May 9, 2024, for sentence.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah told the Court that Mr Michelle Frimpong Darbah, complainant, was the Customer Service Manager at GOIL PLC Head office at Accra whilst Alibah, the convict was a student.

He said on December 6, 2023, Aliba went to the head office of the complainant in Accra and registered for a GO-CARD, which he registered for an amount of GHC50,000.00 to be credited on the said card.

Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said on February 08, 2024, the convict issued Zenith Bank Ghana Limited’s cheque with the face value of GHC50,000.00 to be withdrawn on February 13, 2024.

He said on February 12, 2024, the said card was duly credited as requested by the convict.

Prosecution said on February 13, 2024, when the complainant presented the said cheque to the above-mentioned bank, the cheque was dishonoured on the ground that the Aliba did not have enough funds in his account.

The Court heard that complainant reported the case to Police which led to the arrest of Alibah.

GNA

