Network challenges delay limited registration exercise in parts of Ashanti

Kumasi May 07, GNA-Technical challenges, mostly unavailability of mobile networks, frustrated the early start of the limited voter registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission in most parts of the Ashanti region.

The exercise, which is aimed at capturing Ghanaian citizens who have attained the age of 18 years into the national electoral roll, is being conducted in the various district offices of the EC in all the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region.

The network challenges which affected almost all the registration centres in the region, delayed the process on the morning of Tuesday May 07, 2024, which was the starting date of the exercise.

A visit to some of the registration centres in the region on Tuesday morning revealed long queues of prospective registrants who were unable to go through the process due to the network issues.

Mr Benjamin Bio Bannoh, Ashanti regional Director of the EC, told the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday morning that frantic efforts were underway by technicians of EC in the head office to resolve the issue.

As at 1000 hours, nobody had been able to register at the cluster of registration centres set up by the EC at its regional office for prospective registrants from Banatama, Nhyiaeso, Subin, Manhyia North and South constituencies.

At the Adansi South District, Mrs Mercy Anin Kufour, the district electoral officer confirmed to the GNA that nobody had been registered as at 1050 hours when the GNA visited the centre.

She said the issue had been reported to the head office of the commission for redress.

However, the GNA gathered after 12 noon on Tuesday that the network challenges had been resolved and the process had started in the registration centres.

Political party representatives and security personnel were present at the various registration centres where the GNA visited.

