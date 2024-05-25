Nanton NCCE holds Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting

By Solomon Gumah

Nanton (N/R), May 25, GNA – The Nanton District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting to reaffirm unwavering commitment towards promoting peace and social cohesion for sustainable development.

The meeting, held at Nanton in the Northern Region, formed part of the implementation of Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project, which is funded by the European Union.

Participants in the meeting included representatives from the Electoral Commission, Political Parties, Security Services, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, the media, people with disabilities and youth groups.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, speaking during the meeting, said the activities of violent extremist groups in the sub-region were a serious security threat to the country, adding everyone must be vigilant in the fight against violent extremism.

He called on the citizenry to support the fight against violent extremism by reporting any suspicious acts and activities before, during and after this year’s elections.

He said, “you must abide by the National Security Slogan ‘See something, say something’ to enable security agencies to timely respond to such suspicious acts and activities.”

Mr Ibrahim Iddrisu, Nanton District Director of NCCE said activities of violent extremism had adversely affected Ghana’s neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso and Niger.

He urged the citizenry to jealously guard the country’s current prevailing peace and not allow their political, religious and ethnic differences to plunge the country into conflict.

Mr Michael Asare, Nanton District Director of the Electoral Commission, sensitised participants on the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise and encouraged all residents to take part.

He urged parents and guardians not to encourage children under 18 years to participate in the exercise and said anyone found culpable would be dealt with accordingly by the laws of the country.

Sheikh Issah Abubakar, Northern Regional Manager, Islamic Education Unit, expressed optimism that if the IPDC worked collectively, it would help to identify issues of radicalisation, and violent extremism in their communities.

He said, “going into the 2024 elections, you must all be advocates for peace because we are one people, one nation with a common destiny.”

