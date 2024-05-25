Ghanaian actor Lilwin survives gruesome accident

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 25, GNA – Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was involved in a horrific accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Amakom, Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The actor, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently being treated.

According to information received, he was in the car with his road manager and bodyguard, both of whom sustained minor injuries and were brought to the hospital.

According to a source close to Lilwin’s camp, he was on his way to the funeral of Matilda Asare’s mother when he was involved in an unfortunate accident with his freshly bought Mercedes Benz.

The movie star was supposed to hold his second premiere of “A Country Called Ghana” later on Saturday at the KNUST CCB Auditorium, but it is unclear whether the premiere will come.

GNA

