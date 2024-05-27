Music thrills await patrons of 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on Saturday

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 27, GNA – The highly anticipated biggest music night, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), is set to come on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The awards gala would witness an amazing musical show and award presentations to deserving artistes, preceded by the glam of the red carpet.

This year’s edition would not only celebrate the 25-year milestone, but also pay tribute to the people, culture, and music of Ghana.

The event promises to be the most memorable yet, with performances from some of the most sought-after artists on the continent, including Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew, Nacee, Amerado, King Paluta, Efya, Amaarae, and Team Eternity.

The most anticipated moment of the night is the announcement of the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

This prestigious accolade recognises the artist who has made the biggest impact in the industry over the past year, as adjudged by the board, academy and the general public.

The competition is fierce, as musicians continue to raise the bar with their talent, creativity, and ingenuity.

Thirty (30) categories would be awarded throughout the evening, honouring artistes of various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements.

Join the celebration, the glitz and glamour, the unforgettable performances, and the crowning moments on Saturday, June 1st, at 7 p.m. at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Tickets are available at the Charterhouse Office for Ghc500 Premium and Ghc700 VIP. Or simply dial *713*33*25#. For VVIP Tickets call 0501288520.

Alternatively, viewers can catch the experience, live on TV3 at 8 p.m. and on YouTube – Charterhouse Live.

The 25th TGMA is powered by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, Guinness, Captain Morgan, Closeup, British Council, our media partners, and proudly brought to you by Telecel, connecting energies!

